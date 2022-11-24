Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $183,551.94 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61.

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tenable by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Tenable in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Tenable by 13.6% in the second quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

