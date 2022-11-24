Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells $2,709,489.42 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $2,709,489.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 836,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72.

On Monday, November 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 83,312 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $386.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.49. The company has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.