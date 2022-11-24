Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Sells 11,174 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $16,425.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,060.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
RealReal Price Performance
REAL stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $16.37.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RealReal from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.
About RealReal
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealReal (REAL)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.