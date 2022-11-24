Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Sells 11,174 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $16,425.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,060.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RealReal Price Performance

REAL stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth about $25,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RealReal from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.