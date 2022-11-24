Insider Selling: Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider Sells 900,000 Shares of Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Rating) insider Paul Flynn sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.75 ($5.80), for a total transaction of A$7,878,600.00 ($5,217,615.89).

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

Whitehaven Coal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Whitehaven Coal’s previous Final dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. Whitehaven Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.