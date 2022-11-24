Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $13.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.20. 109,536,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,864,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.89 and a 200 day moving average of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.18 and a 1-year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

