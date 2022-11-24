Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 14,286 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,286 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,703,000 after buying an additional 246,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,097,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,726,000 after buying an additional 4,320,749 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.23. 2,215,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

