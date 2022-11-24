Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 47,402 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,402 shares during the period. eXp World accounts for approximately 1.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 1.43% of eXp World worth $25,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 1,286.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in eXp World by 42.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

EXPI traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.87. 705,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 2.90. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,601,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,601,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $483,932.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $484,235,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,282. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

