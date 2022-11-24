Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 732 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 26,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 92,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,718 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its position in Mastercard by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 5,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

MA stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.64. 1,937,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,233. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

