Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 384,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,454,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DBMF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 439,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.14.

