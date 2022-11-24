Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 885 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $85.42. 4,680,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,747,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $86.15.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

