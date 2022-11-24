Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,202,000 after acquiring an additional 686,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,650 ($19.51) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,608.33.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.69. 3,453,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.