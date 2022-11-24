Intrua Financial LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 93,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 924,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,918. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.38.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $144,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

