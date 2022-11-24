Intrua Financial LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9,373.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,456 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SLY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.51. 66,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $75.12 and a 1-year high of $101.93.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.