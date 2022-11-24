Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.31 on Monday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Get Inuvo alerts:

About Inuvo

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.