Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.5% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,253,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 194.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,342,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,110 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PGX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.83. 4,825,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,844. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

