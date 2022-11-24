Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 24th (BVIC, CMCX, GLEN, GTLY, HUW, ITRK, JMAT, LMP, LNSPF, MACF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 24th:

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 830 ($9.81) target price on the stock.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 680 ($8.04) target price on the stock.

Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) target price on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($27.20) target price on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.66) price target on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($1.89) target price on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 155 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mothercare (LON:MTC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Palace Capital (LON:PCA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 310 ($3.67) target price on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 33 ($0.39) target price on the stock.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,250 ($14.78) target price on the stock.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($11.82) price target on the stock.

Videndum (LON:VID) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

