Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 24th (BVIC, CMCX, GLEN, GTLY, HUW, ITRK, JMAT, LMP, LNSPF, MACF)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 24th:

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 830 ($9.81) target price on the stock.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 680 ($8.04) target price on the stock.

Gateley (LON:GTLY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) target price on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($27.20) target price on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.66) price target on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($1.89) target price on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 155 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mothercare (LON:MTC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Palace Capital (LON:PCA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 310 ($3.67) target price on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 33 ($0.39) target price on the stock.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,250 ($14.78) target price on the stock.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($11.82) price target on the stock.

Videndum (LON:VID) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

