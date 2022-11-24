Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/17/2022 – Edgewell Personal Care is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/16/2022 – Edgewell Personal Care is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/16/2022 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $44.00.
- 11/14/2022 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2022 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2022 – Edgewell Personal Care was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.
- 10/17/2022 – Edgewell Personal Care was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Edgewell Personal Care is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $41.26. 179,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.61%.
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
