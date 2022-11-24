Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2022 – Edgewell Personal Care is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Edgewell Personal Care is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $44.00.

11/14/2022 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Edgewell Personal Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Edgewell Personal Care was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

10/17/2022 – Edgewell Personal Care was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

10/12/2022 – Edgewell Personal Care is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $41.26. 179,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $75,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

