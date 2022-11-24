IOST (IOST) Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. IOST has a market cap of $161.55 million and $20.22 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009346 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.70 or 0.08575265 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00482509 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.