iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $56,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,824,833 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12.

