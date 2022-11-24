iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,718 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after buying an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,096,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,885,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,571,437. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $115.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

