iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 937,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,400,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,784,686. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

