iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.59. 4,697,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,023. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

