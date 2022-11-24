iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Boosted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after acquiring an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after buying an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,841,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWD opened at $157.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.78 and its 200-day moving average is $149.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

