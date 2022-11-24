iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $404.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.