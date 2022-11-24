J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.35-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.44 billion-$8.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.37 billion.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SJM opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $152.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,543 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,591. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

