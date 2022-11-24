J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.35-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.44 billion-$8.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.37 billion.
J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SJM opened at $149.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $152.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.36.
In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,543 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,591. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
