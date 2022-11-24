J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Raised to $128.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SJM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Shares of SJM opened at $149.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $152.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,543 shares of company stock worth $4,915,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

