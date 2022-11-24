Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Shares Down 3.6%

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 9,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 49,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Japan Gold Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71.

Japan Gold (CVE:JG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Japan Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Gold

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

