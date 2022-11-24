Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Littelfuse in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Littelfuse’s current full-year earnings is $16.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s FY2024 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $244.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.18. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $326.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 15.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 30.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,775,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1,281.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,561 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

