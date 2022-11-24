Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($5.51) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.38). The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $92.90. The company has a market cap of $932.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $68,633,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $14,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 138,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 108,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.