Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $152.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $299.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $388,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,059,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $388,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,059,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,522 shares of company stock valued at $31,643,534. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

