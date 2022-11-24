Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sensata Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensata Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

ST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $45.03 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

