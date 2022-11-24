Jereme M. Sylvain Sells 2,400 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DexCom Stock Up 1.7 %

DexCom stock opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $152.62.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

About DexCom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 153.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 448.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 295.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 83,876 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 243.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after buying an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.