Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,603 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,810.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,619 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $206,666.82.
Zillow Group Price Performance
Z traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,313. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,218.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 803.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after buying an additional 1,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,358,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,265,000 after buying an additional 1,054,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,880,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (Z)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.