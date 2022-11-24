Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,603 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $162,347.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,810.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 5,619 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $206,666.82.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,313. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,218.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 803.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after buying an additional 1,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,358,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,265,000 after buying an additional 1,054,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,880,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.