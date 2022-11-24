Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0336 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.20 million and approximately $70,906.78 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,539.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010470 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00040607 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00237645 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.03361849 USD and is up 12.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $80,190.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.