J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JJSF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King upped their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 0.49. J&J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $117.45 and a 1-year high of $165.78.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading

