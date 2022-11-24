John Drayton Wise Sells 7,154 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Insmed Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ INSM opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Insmed to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
