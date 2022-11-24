John Drayton Wise Sells 7,154 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Insmed Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ INSM opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Insmed to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Insmed by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.