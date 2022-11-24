Kava Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Kava has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $298.54 million and $42.15 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00005451 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00077565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 330,837,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,191 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

