Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $3,956,955. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $197.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $198.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

