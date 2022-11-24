KeyCorp Increases Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $165.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

A stock opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after buying an additional 629,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after buying an additional 257,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after purchasing an additional 223,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

