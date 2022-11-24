Kin (KIN) Trading Down 12.9% This Week

Kin (KIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $20.54 million and approximately $290,258.63 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009312 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.31 or 0.08553232 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00480876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,042,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services.The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions.KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps.The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

