Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Director Steven P. Grimes Sells 46,500 Shares

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE KRG opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -151.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

