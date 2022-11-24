Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Director Steven P. Grimes Sells 46,500 Shares

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance
NYSE KRG opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36.
Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -151.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.
