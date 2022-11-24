KOK (KOK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $817,864.94

KOK (KOK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $52.63 million and $817,864.94 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KOK has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,515.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010481 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00039941 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006048 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021694 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00236634 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10893037 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $712,838.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

According to CryptoCompare, "KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10893037 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $712,838.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io."

