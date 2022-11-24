Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Reaches $26.70 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 24th. Komodo has a market cap of $26.70 million and $1.21 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001193 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00259563 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00089045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002993 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,876,063 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.