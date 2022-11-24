Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 133.55 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 133.55 ($1.58). Approximately 739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.61).

The stock has a market cap of £44.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 171.91.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

