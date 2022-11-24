Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $31,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $226.43 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

