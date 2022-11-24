Korea Investment CORP Has $30.42 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.17% of FOX worth $30,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Loop Capital cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

