Korea Investment CORP Has $37.43 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 644.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,265,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095,249 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $37,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 90,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,069,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,624,000 after purchasing an additional 128,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNP opened at $30.81 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

