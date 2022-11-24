Korea Investment CORP Has $38.66 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of AON worth $38,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON opened at $304.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.72. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.00.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

