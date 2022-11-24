Korea Investment CORP Has $39.20 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $39,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,882,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $166.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

