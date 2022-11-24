Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Snowflake worth $45,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake Stock Up 2.2 %

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $146.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.05. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $378.11.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

